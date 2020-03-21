Dr. Bennet Omalu Calls For Calm Amid #Covid-19 Scourge

Following the scourge of Coronavirus across the globe, that has led to ‘lockdown’ of major cities, Dr. Bennet Omalu, a forensic pathologist and leading expert in the growing field of concussion research, has urged people to be patience, saying “it shall come to pass”.

In a tweet, on Friday, on his twitter handle, @bennetomalu9168, he wrote: “Suited up for COVID-19 autopsy. Please stay safe. Your life comes first before all else. It will be okay. Be patient, it shall come to pass. By the Grace of God we shall overcome. Amen.”

See tweets:

New cases of the pandemic that emerged in the Wuhan, China, in late December 2019, are being reported daily around the world.

At least 11,000 people globally have died from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, while an estimated 275,000 infections have been confirmed in at least 177 countries and territories.