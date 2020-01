According to news making the rounds, Canadian Grammy-winning rapper, Drake, will be in Nigeria on March 29 and 30 as part of a six-city tour of Africa. These cities will be in Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa.

According to reports, in South Africa, he will visit three cities; in Nigeria, he will visit two and only one in Ghana.

He has joined a growing list of foreign superstars who have been visiting Nigeria. In December 2019, Cardi B, Future and others visited Nigeria.