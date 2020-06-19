Drama As Native Doctors In Benin Republic Hold Ritual Ceremony Against George Floyd’s Killers

Native doctors in Benin Republic were videoed in a ritual ceremony against the killers of George Floyd.

His picture was placed on the altar while some words (voodoo) was said on them.

Floyd was unjustly murdered by a Minneapolis white police officer on May 26th desperate calls from George that he was unable to breath, the police officer kept his knee on George’s neck.

Bystanders pleaded with officers not to kill him. His last words were, “I can’t breathe.”

The death of Floyd, which triggered widespread protests across the US, has been declared a homicide in an official post-mortem examination.

The 46-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest while being restrained by Minneapolis police, the report found.

It listed Mr Floyd’s cause of death as “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression”.