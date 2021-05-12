Dramatic Scenes as Fuel Scarcity Hits United States of America

Scenes coming from the United States of America are dramatic as some states are suffering scarcity of motor fuel and people are already panic buying

There were long queues at gas stations in the US. Some US citizens were seen buying fuel in plastic bags and kegs

The fuel scarcity is due to a shutdown of the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline by hackers.

Gas stations from Florida to Virginia began running dry and prices at the pump rose on Tuesday, May 11, as the shutdown of the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline by hackers extended into a fifth day and sparked panic buying by motorists.

Ashish Desai, an employee at BP station in Charlotte, North Carolina, said Tuesday was chaotic.

“We had people waiting before we even got here,” Desai said, adding that cars began lining up around 6:30 a.m.

He said a handful of pumps were shut down around 2 p.m., but eventually they were all closed and it was unclear when the next fuel delivery would be made.

“It could be tomorrow; it could be next week. I don’t know,” he told ABC News.

The FBI already confirmed a criminal gang in Russia is to blame for the pipeline outage.

Twitter user, @mrsjones1179 shared a video of the situation.





