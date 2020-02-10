Dreaded 22-year-old cult leader who uses social media to recruit new members confesses

22-year-old Maliki Bello, said to be the leader of Berry Boys’ Secret Cult has been arrested alongside 11 others by operatives of the Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants of the Lagos State Police Command.

Lagos State Police spokesperson, Bala Elkana said the dreaded cult leader was arrested on February 4 after operatives from Itire Police Station led by the Divisional Police Officer, SP Barkfur Kromkyes monitored his activities.

Upon being arrested, Bello who has been on the wanted list of the Lagos State Police Command revealed that he was initiated into cultism at the age of 12 when he was in Junior Secondary School (JSS1). He further revealed that they use Facebook and other social media platforms to recruit new members.

Bala said;

“Maliki is the supreme leader of the notorious Berry Boys Secret Cult with operational base at Itire. He is a native of Lalopun, Kwara State but resides at 23 Ayinla street Idiaraba area of Lagos State. Maliki has been on the wanted list of the Police for violent crimes and gang clashes. “The suspect confessed to be responsible for series of violent attacks, murders and armed robberies incidents recorded in Idiaraba, Lawanson, Dosunmu, Ashimowo Bakare, Omo-Bola Mushin and Itire. The suspect told detectives that, he was initiated into the cult at age 12 when he was in Junior Secondary School (JSS1). “He later rose to the number one position, mostly addressed as the supreme leader of the berry boys confraternity. The gang has an official Facebook page (Bbl Baloteli) with 1,928 friends. According to Maliki, they use the Facebook page and other social media accounts to recruit new members, plan attacks and give updates to members.”

Discreet investigation carried out by the police also led to the arrest of 11 other members of the cult. Bala added;