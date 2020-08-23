Dress The Way You Wish To Be Addressed, Inyama Tells Nigerian Ladies

Former Nollywood Actress, Victoria Inyama has advised Nigerian ladies via the social media platform to always dress decently so as to avoid unwarranted embarrassment.

Reacting to a posted video where a lady wore a tight mini dress, was sexually harassed by a man who snuck up on her from behind and smacked her bum. She turned, insulted the man, where as, others were busy laughing at the embarrassment.

Inyama reacted to the video by advising ladies to use that as a lesson and avoid wearing revealing dresses in the name of fashion anytime they plan going out.

She urged them to stop imitating the dress pattern of women from western countries, saying that they should stick to what is obtainable in Nigeria, as there are laws in western words that protect ladies but not obtainable in Nigeria.

Continuing, she said dressing like that to the market, where different men are usually present is like asking for trouble, adding that the government in Nigeria is dormant and simply cannot protect them.