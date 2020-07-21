Driver Commits Suicide After Traffic Corps Confiscate Truck

A driver, identified as Fatai Salami recently consumed an insecticide popularly known as Sniper after he was asked to pay N215,000 for contravening COVID-19 law by his driver in Ogun State.

Sources revealed that the Officials of Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in Ogun State earlier confiscated Salami’s truck and is now in their custody, for a period of five days over an alleged N215,000 fine.

According to the sources, “Salami’s truck was seized on a Thursday, when his driver spurned the social distancing order in the State, and was also without his mask”.

Salami was said to have followed his driver to the Agency’s premises to make a plea for release of the truck. Frustrated after much pleading with the vehicle still not released; he drank the poisonous substance and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of TRACE, Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi gave confirmation to the death of Salami on their premises by saying that he was neither a truck owner nor a driver.

“He was seen around by people and a commander of ours, asked him to get up; he stoop up, brought a substance from his pocket and drank it”, he said.

One of his bosses who saw him as he was about drinking the substance, screamed but before he could get to him, it turned out that he had already drank it.

The PRO stated that he died at the General Hospital Ijaiye where he was rushed. “Denying the tendered allegation by the deceased, he said they are all lies, as we learnt that he was a manager of fleets of trucks, owned by someone else”.

“We also learnt that he was issued a serious warning by owner of the truck to return it in one piece or risk being sacked. Who knows, maybe that is the reason he decided on taking his own life”, he stated.

Anyone caught and fined perhaps for committing traffic infraction, and feels that he or she is being accused wrongly. They have every given right to seek redress of the matter”, he added.