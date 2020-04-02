Driver Who Tested Positive To #COVID19 In Niger Escapes From Isolation Centre

According to InsideArena, a commercial driver who tested positive to the coronavirus pandemic has escaped from the isolation centre in Bida, Niger State and now on the run.

This was disclosed by Niger State Commissioner for Health and Hospital Services, Dr Muhammed Makunsudi, while addressing reporters in Minna, on Tuesday.

He declared him wanted, adding that a special team has been tasked to fish him out.

Dr Makunsudi said: “We are surprised that he escaped and how he escaped from the isolation is still a misery to us, but manhunt for the man has intensified.”

The commissioner said that two other persons, who arrived kontongora, from UK and Canada have been quarantined and undergoing medical tests, because they are from areas of high risks.

He also revealed that another man from Kagara town in Rafi Local Government Area of the State has also been taken to the isolation centre due to outcry from his community that me may have come in contact with Chinese nationals working at the Zungeru Video Electricity Plant.