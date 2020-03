A Medical Practitioner, Mcginger Ibeneme has revealed that the rate of drug abuse by Nigerian girls in the South East is on the rise.

In series of tweets, Ibeneme said prostitution and drug abuse go hand in hand, adding that Owerri and Port Harcourt have the highest numbers.

See tweets below:

I can talk about drugs abuse in the South East authoritatively because :

1. controlled a number of hotels in Enugu

2. ran a night club in Enugu

3. I owned a bar /joint

4. into entertainment and events planning

5.schooled in the east

6. Practice in the east — Mcginger Ibeneme MBBS (@mcginger22) March 12, 2020

I always post about stuff concerning Igbo and Women , two sensitive groups !

I advocate for Igbo and I promote the culture . It is my wish that Igbo continues to do better , and my wish that my 2 daughters grow into sound women . — Mcginger Ibeneme MBBS (@mcginger22) March 12, 2020

I have always known that Enugu has drug problems but never knew Awka was so deep in it till recently . I made friends with some Unizik girls and my eyes opened , and I have lived here for 2 years now since I shut down my businesses in Enugu and opted for a quote life — Mcginger Ibeneme MBBS (@mcginger22) March 12, 2020

This is not to compare or say we are worse than others ! I am Igbo , I am concerned about my own community. Ebe onye bi ka ona awachi. — Mcginger Ibeneme MBBS (@mcginger22) March 12, 2020