Drugs that may be used to cure coronavirus

Many drugs are being carefully tested against COVID19 to stop the spread. Statistically, across the globe, 163,332 cases have been recorded, 6,086 deaths and 76,219 recoveries.

Below are some drug that may used to cure the dreaded ailment.

Remdesivir (anti-Ebola)

Remdesivir is an investigational broad-spectrum antiviral agent with in-vitro activity against multiple RNA viruses, including Ebola and Coronavirus. Success of remdesivir in several animal models of MERS-CoV infection may lay the foundation for treatment of severe cases of COVID-19.

Ritonavir/Lopinavir (anti-HIV)

Lopinavir/ritonavir, sold under the brand name Kaletra among others, is a fixed dose combination medication for the treatment and prevention of HIV/AIDS. It combines lopinavir with a low dose of ritonavir. It is generally recommended for use with other antiretrovirals. Cases of covid-19, could be treated with the use of this tested drug.

Hydroxychloroquine (anti-malaria)

Hydroxychloroquine, sold under the brand name Plaquenil among others, is a medication used for the prevention and treatment of certain types of malaria. Specifically it is used for chloroquine-sensitive malaria. Other uses include treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and porphyria cutanea tarda.

Tocilizumab (anti-IL6)

Tocilizumab, also known as atlizumab, is an immunosuppressive drug, mainly for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, a severe form of arthritis in children. It is a humanized monoclonal antibody against the interleukin-6 receptor (IL-6R). Interleukin 6 (IL-6) is a cytokine that plays an important role in immune response and is implicated in the pathogenesis of many diseases, such as autoimmune diseases, multiple myeloma and prostate cancer.