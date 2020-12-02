DSS Arrests Lawyer Doing Lone Protest In Abuja

By Idowu Maryam

Malcolm Omirhnbo, a Lagos State-based lawyer and activist, has been arrested at the Presidential Villa gate in Abuja by the operatives of the Department of State Services while embarking on a “one-man protest” against the killing of at least 43 farmers in Borno State.

The lawyer, who wore a customized T-Shirt with a caption “Stop The Genocide” alongside some journalists.

Omirhobo went to the villa gate to protest against the recent killing of the rice and fish farmers in Zabarmari community but was stopped by the policemen by the gate near the Federal Secretariat while heading toward the Presidential Villa.

A misunderstanding happened because the lawyer insisted on seeing the president face to face and tell him to end the killing.

He was later asked to write a formal letter if he truly want audience from the president. All this was done by the help of, Hadeija, a superior officer.

But trouble started when the armed DSS officials arrived at the scene, descended on the activist and harassed the journalists covering the scene.

When journalist were questioning, omirhobo said he came only for a peaceful protest at the villa against the genocide in Nigeria

He said, “Coming on the heels of the slaughtering of 110 farmers in Borno State, I am here to tell the President that enough is enough. He should stop playing the ostrich because the government is backing all the evils perpetrated by these evil people killing innocent and harmless Nigerians.

“I am saying it categorically that the government is conniving, conspiring and assisting this crime against humanity, and that is why I am here to protest. I came here now, but the officers are saying that I cannot exercise my rights.”