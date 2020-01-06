‘DSS detains man for using Buhari’s daughter’s former phone line’ – Sowore

The convener of Revolution Now protests, Omoyele Sowore has alleged that operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) detained a man for 10 weeks for unknowingly buying an abandoned MTN SIM.

Sowore said the SIM card was previously used by Hanan who is said to be the daughter of Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari.

The former presidential candidate, who was released from DSS custody on Christmas Eve following his re-arrest for calling for a revolution and organising the #RevolutionNow protests, took to his Twitter page on Sunday night to reveal this.

He tweeted:

“A Nigerian, Anthony Okolia, was detained for 10 weeks by the DSS for using an MTN phone line previously used and abandoned by President Buhari’s daughter, Hanan!”

Corroborating Sowore’s claim, a legal practictioner @TopeAkinyode said he had a telephone conversation with Anthony Okolie in the early hours of today.

He Tweeted:

“Just this morning, I had a telephone conversation with Anthony Okolie on the incidence. I’m able to gather that the Sim Card which led to his arrest was once used by Hanan Buhari; Nigeria’s President’s daughter, over 2 years ago. .

The sim card became redundant and was recycled to the market for sale. However, Mr. Okolie lawfully bought the sim card after years of redundancy unknown to him who the previous owner was. ”

He continued:

“Mr Okolie posseses the receipt for the purchase of the sim card and all other documents pertaining to the sim card.

In arresting him, the SSS monitored his telephone conversation and initially arrested an elderly person who has a relationship with him until they later found Mr. Okolie himself.”

He further argued:

“To start with, all the laws are settled that arrest by proxy is forbidden and unconstitutional in Nigeria. Also, the arrest of the victim over a property which he lawfully obtained is outrageously illegal just as the long detention without trial amounts to unlawful detention.

Section 35 of the 1999 offers a legal redress for anybody who suffers from illegal arrest and detention.”

As agreed with the allegedly accused, Tope Akinyode intends to file a law suit against DSS and Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari’s Daughter, Ms. Hannan.