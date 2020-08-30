DSS vs IPOB: Peter Obi Condemns Killing Of ‘Unarmed’ Youths, Says It Is Senseless

Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State and Vice Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections, has condemned the recent killings in Emene, Enugu State.

Last week, a clash between the Department of States Services, DSS, and Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, left some persons dead.

While the DSS confirmed that it lost two operatives, the Biafra agitators too said members were killed, with many currently in detention or missing.

Reacting to this development, on Saturday evening, in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, Obi demanded a thorough investigation.

He tweeted:

“The recent killing of unarmed youths in Enugu is condemnable, just as the senseless killing of Nigerians in any part of the country. I join well-meaning Nigerians in calling for a panel of inquiry to be set up to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing to avoid such recklessness in the future.”

I join well-meaning Nigerians in calling for a panel of inquiry to be set up to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing to avoid such recklessness in the future. -PO — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) August 29, 2020