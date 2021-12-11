Dumbbell exercises to tone every muscle in the arm

There is a large number of arm toning exercises that only require a pair of dumbbells. Small but Mighty dumbbells help to improve our arm muscles. It also develops strong biceps (front muscle of upper arm) and also triceps (back of upper arm). If these exercises are done on regular basis, they tone arm muscles and also strengthen them.

Exercise

Many exercises are very effective to tone the muscles of the arm and also enhance body shape and form.

Bicep curl

Hold a pair of dumbbells in both hands and stand with feet hip-width apart. Straight back and upright chest will improve the results. Slowly lower the dumbbells back to starting position with control. Repeat this exercise 2 to 5 times for the desired result.

Triceps extension

Lie on the back with bent knees and feet placed flat on the ground at a distance of about a foot from the ground. Hold a dumbbell in both hands and extend the arm up to the shoulders. Then slowly bring the weight overhead.

Cactus arm

Stand on the mat, keep your feet hip-width apart. Bring your elbows together and then lift them so that they can form a 90-degree angle. Open elbow wide as possible and then bring them together.

Alternating military press

Start kneeling your right leg forward, move your elbow up so that they can form a 90-degree angle. Press right arm up straight, until the right bicep is in front of the right ear.

Overhead triceps extension

Stand straight by keeping feet hip-width apart. Hold one dumbbell in both hands and try to lift it overhead. Keep your hands at the top of the bar and your upper arm by your ears. Keep your arm straight for a few seconds and then return to the starting position.