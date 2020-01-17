Dump Amotekun Or Lose 2023 Presidency – Miyetti Allah Warns South West, Afenifere Reacts

Angry reactions trailed the Miyetti Allah Kaute Hore’s comment that the South West should terminate its security outfit codenamed Operation Amotekun, warning that failure to do so may affect the region’s chance of producing the next president in 2023.

Miyetti Allah Kaute Hore, which spoke to Vanguard, yesterday, warned the South-West governors to give up Amotekun, describing the security outfit as political.

This has, however, drawn the irk of notable South West leaders, who said that Miyetti Allah Kaute Hore should go to hell with its presidency.

This came as Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, yesterday, said the Community Police already in the state would soon grow into a state police.

Also backing Amotekun, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, said the outfit has come to stay, warning that nothing untoward should happen to the outfit.

National Secretary of the group, Alhassan Saleh said: “The entire North is suspicious of the outfit because of the OPC experience under Obasanjo. The motive of the security outfit is not clear to us .

“Our concern is that the outfit will be deployed against innocent herders. A section of the South West political class is in alliance with the Biafrans that are calling for the balkanization of the country.

“We actually see the outfit as an Nnamdi Kanu wing in the South West.

Miyetti Allah is totally against the creation of ethnic paramilitary security outfits like this because of our sad experiences in Benue, Plateau and Zamfara.

“The South West will definitely lose political support from the north if the continue along this sectional trajectory.

“The alliance that produced Buhari/Osinbajo is actually good for stability of democracy and our concern is that this new approach by South West governors and opinion leaders will destroy the alliance.

“It’s better we express our concerns now instead of resorting to self help.”

Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, while reacting to the comment by Miyetti Allah Kaute Hore, berated the group, saying the North can go to hell with its presidency.

Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, lampooned the herders’ association, describing its remarks as insolence.

Odumakin said: “Miyetti Allah now owns the Presidency which they can give as gift to who they want and deny who they choose? What insolence? Cow herders threatening a people that produced the first lawyer in 1879 because a lawyer who doesn’t know the law is overreaching himself? Can they go and tell Yoruba in the Benin Republic such idiocy?

“It is now a crime that we inhabit the same country with them? If Yoruba would be colonised, is it by those we should employ on our ranches? To hell with their presidency if the condition for it is that we must allow them to continue to waste the lives of our people. Who told these people Yoruba cannot opt for self-determination and have our own president? If they see the protection of our lives as politics, we are definitely in a wrong and impossible country.”

Also blasting the Miyetti Allah group, Afenifere chieftain, Pa Ayo Adebanjo said the herders should go to blazes with the presidency. Adebanjo: “Let Miyetti Allah go to blazes with the presidency.

What we are interested in is in the restructuring of the country, we are not keen on the presidency. Who are they deceiving? Let us restructure Nigeria first before talking about 2023. We are not interested in the 2023 presidency until Nigeria is restructured. For all I care, they can go to blazes with their presidency.”

In his reaction, leader of the Yoruba World Congress, emeritus Prof Banji Akintoye, said the South West will not allow its citizens to be killed because of the presidency.

Akintoye said: “What is the presidency? Is that a commodity that they are holding in their hand? Because we want the presidency, should we allow ourselves to be killed without defending ourselves? Is that they are saying? So, they want us to lie down and allow marauding herdsmen to kill us and then have the presidency. Our answer to that is we cannot fold our hands and allow you kill us again.

“Amotekun is not a political scheme, it is a self defense scheme and the constitution expressly allows you to defend yourself, it allows us to form organisations and agencies to defend ourselves.”