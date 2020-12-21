Dutch Govt Bans Flights From UK Over New COVID-19 Variant

By Onwuka Gerald

As part of measures to contain second wave if COVID-19 surge in the country, the Dutch government on Sunday banned all passenger flights coming from Britain after discovering a case in the Netherlands of a possible new COVID-19 strand that has been rapidly spreading in the UK.

The ban on passengers flight which commences at 6am on Sunday until January 1, 2021 came hours after Britain okayed a stay at home order in various part of the country to stop the pace of the fast spreading variant.

Confirming this, the Dutch health ministry in a statement, said that an infectious mutation of the COVID-19 virus is proliferating in the United Kingdom. It is said to move faster and very difficult to detect”.

In a similar vein, Dutch public health body, the RIVM, “Posits that any introduction of this virus strain from the United Kingdom be reduced as much as possible by limiting passengers movements.”

“Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s cabinet had taken the safety measures to ban flights from Britain, saying further that other means of transport were still under review”, the statement said.

Following the second wave of the virus, the Netherlands has been put under a five-week lockdown until mid-January, with schools and all non-essential shops have also been closed.

The health ministry continued that a case study in the Netherlands at the beginning of December showed a virus with the variant as described in the United Kingdom.”

Furthermore, experts are now finding answers to how the infection happened and whether there were related cases.