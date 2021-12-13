E-Transfer for Teachers to be opened on December 14

Islamabad ( Sedhr Punjab Updates – December 13, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Education Minister Punjab MPA PP159 Lahore Dr. Murad Raas has confirmed that E-Transfer for all Teachers to be opened on December 14th, 2021. Here is the latest tweet of Dr. Murad Raas on micro blogging social media website Twitter.

Dr. Murad Raas has made it clear that Transfers will be opened for all categories at the same time so that all kind of waiting teachers could get their transferred done.

ANNOUNCEMENT

E – Transfer for all Teachers to be opened on December 14th, 2021. Have all your correct data in place to apply. All Categories will be open at the same time. Again I repeat. All Categories will be open. My best wishes are always with all the Teachers. God speed.

Here are some rules for teachers transfers which can be helpful to read before applying.

Mutual Transfer Rules

If a teacher is applying for mutual transfer, he/she cannot apply on the basis of open merit / compassionate grounds. Mutual transfer cannot be done if the remaining service is less than one year. Mutual transfer cannot be done across-district, for BPS 16 and below. Mutual transfer application will ONLY be considered if BOTH teachers apply. Both teachers participating in the mutual transfer must have equivalent designation/subject and grade (and same post subject)

Wedlock Transfer Rules

Wedlock will be allowed for male teachers, if

a. For going across district

b. If the spouse is a government servant.

Wedlock will be allowed for all female teachers.

Wedlock be considered along with open merit.

An image of the “Nikah-Nama” and the spouses’ “Service Certificate” (if applicable) must be uploaded in the app.

How to Check Merit Criteria for Teachers Transfer

Tenure : 30 marks (As defined in A.3.a.)

Seniority : 20 marks (As defined in A.3.b.)

Wedlock : (15 Marks)

Compassionate : (15 Marks)

Distance : ( 20 Marks )