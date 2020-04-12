Easter: Enyioha Reiterates Need To Unite In Order To Combat #COVID19

Following the scourge of the dreaded COVID19 across the globe and in Nigeria, Philanthropist Ugochukwu Okeke, also know as Enyioha, has reiterated the need to unite during this Easter period in order to combat the pandemic.

In his Easter message shared on his Twitter handle, @officialenyioha, ha said the celebration “calls for a deep reflection on how nations inspite of differences are united in one struggle to combat the dreaded disease Covid19”

See his message:

Celebrating Easter in desperate times; a time when the world is faced with a pandemic will surely test our faith which by the way will not be shaken. It however also calls for a deep reflection on how nations inspite of pic.twitter.com/y48Yj0Kx1R — Ugochukwu Okeke (Enyioha) (@officialenyioha) April 12, 2020

level of sacrifice made by our Lord and savior Jesus Christ and his unconditional love for us. This period, our humanity is expected to be on the rise. Let's extend love to the poor around us to help ensure that they also partake of this joyous mood that comes with today's — Ugochukwu Okeke (Enyioha) (@officialenyioha) April 12, 2020

Jesus conquered death, so shall we triumph over this pandemic. — Ugochukwu Okeke (Enyioha) (@officialenyioha) April 12, 2020

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), as at 9:30pm, 11 April, 2020, there have been 318 confirmed coronavirus cases and seven deaths in Nigeria, while 70 people in the country have recovered after contracting Covid-19.

13 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 11 in Lagos, 1 in Delta & 1 in Kano



As at 9:30pm 11th April there are 318 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 70 have been discharged with 10 deaths



There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria pic.twitter.com/xXbp6lX2mS — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 11, 2020

Globally, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally at the above time stood at 1,694,954, while 102,607 people have died from Covid-19 and 376,102 have recovered from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University Whiting School of Engineering.