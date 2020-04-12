Easter: Enyioha Reiterates Need To Unite In Order To Combat #COVID19

Following the scourge of the dreaded COVID19 across the globe and in Nigeria, Philanthropist Ugochukwu Okeke, also know as Enyioha, has reiterated the need to unite during this Easter period in order to combat the pandemic.
In his Easter message shared on his Twitter handle, @officialenyioha, ha said the celebration “calls for a deep reflection on how nations inspite of differences are united in one struggle to combat the dreaded disease Covid19”
See his message:
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), as at 9:30pm, 11 April, 2020, there have been 318 confirmed coronavirus cases and seven deaths in Nigeria, while 70 people in the country have recovered after contracting Covid-19.
Globally, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally at the above time stood at 1,694,954, while 102,607 people have died from Covid-19 and 376,102 have recovered from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University Whiting School of Engineering.