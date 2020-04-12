Easter: ‘Have Absolute Faith’ — Gov Makinde Urges Christians

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has reminded christians of the essence of easter celebration, saying the occasion was meant for the assurance of faith.

Makinde, in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, @seyimakinde, urged christians to have absolute faith, particularly at this time, the globe is battling the Coronavirus pandemic.

In his words:

“At Easter, we Christians are reminded about the basis of our faith. Faith in the power of the resurrection. And at this time, when the world is thrown into turmoil, we have faith, the assurance of things yet unseen.

“However, the partial lockdown in Oyo State as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic means that some of you are unable to provide for your families as you used to. This lockdown can also take a toll on your mental and spiritual well-being as a result of social distancing.

“But, be assured that our administration will continue to prioritise your needs.

And just as Jesus rose on the third day, we will rise out of this, stronger and more determined. May our faith in the power of the resurrection, sustain us through the season. Stay home, stay safe.”

