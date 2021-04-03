Easter: PDP Urges Nigerians To Rekindle Hope, Optimism

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of Easter to lighten their hope despite the challenges faced as a result of the “current misrule in our country.”

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that just as the triumphant resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ from the death on the cross dispelled the darkness that covered the earth, so shall the nation overcome all her challenges.

The statement reads, “Indeed, Easter, which underpins God’s salvation to mankind, also our reinforces our collective faith that our nation will surely come out of the woods and take back her pride of place in the comity of nations.

“The party notes that God, in His infinite mercy, blessed our nation with abundant natural and human resources adding that Nigerians should not be plagued with economic hardship, violence and impunity as being witnessed today.

“The PDP therefore charges Nigerians not to despair but use the occasion of Easter to rekindle their hope, remain prayerful and redouble their trust in God in their collective effort to return our nation to a peaceful and virile society of free, happy and prosperous citizens.

“The PDP also urges Nigerians to use the occasion to shows love by reaching out and supporting one another, especially, those who are hurting from one calamity or the other, at this critical time.

“The PDP wishes all Nigerians a happy Easter celebration.”