Easter: Pray To Almighty God To Heal Our State, Country, World From #COVID19 — Okowa Tells Deltans

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has told Deltans to use this period of Easter to pray to Almighty God for the state, country and the entire world as the coronavirus pandemic bites hard.

Okowa, in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, @IAOkowa, on Sunday, urged christians to extend the spiritual benefits of the resurrection of Jesus Christ to one another.

He tweeted:

“Happy Easter to Christians around the world! As we reflect on the importance of today, let us pray to Almighty God to heal our state, our country, and the world from the #COVID19 virus.

“Let us also extend the spiritual benefits of the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ — which include love, peace, justice, sacrifice and kindness — to one another.

“It is my prayer for you and your household: that the blessings and lessons of today, will continue to impact positively on all our lives as we navigate the complexities of this critical time. Amen.“

Yesterday, Delta state confirmed its third case of the coronavirus at the state capital, Asaba.

Governor Okowa who made the confirmation in a brief press statement said:

“We have just confirmed the third case of COVID-19 in Delta state. The patient, a male, was diagnosed today (Saturday) in Asaba, our state capital and is currently being managed by our healthcare professionals in one of our isolation centers.

“The patient is currently in a good state and responding to treatment; and we have already began to track all those that have had contact with him.”

He added:

“The confirmation of this third case further reinforces our call for social distancing and a lockdown. All Christians should worship at home tomorrow.”