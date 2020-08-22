Ebola Infections Rise In Western DR Congo; 100 Cases Recorded

An upsurge of the Ebola virus in western Democratic Republic of Congo has infected 100 people as of Friday, killing 43 of them, according to World Health Organization statistics.

The latest outbreak of the virus was declared on June 1 in Mbandaka, a city of 1 million people on the River Congo, just before Congo declared the end of a previous outbreak in the east that had dragged on for two years.

The spread of the virus has however steadily and consistently moved deeper into remote villages in Equateur province spanning more than 300 km of dense forest with few roads, the WHO said in a statement.

As in previous outbreaks, the WHO said it has implemented a ring vaccination strategy, where contacts of infected individuals are vaccinated, reaching more than 22,600 people to date.

Recall that late June, Congo celebrated the end of a genetically distinct Ebola outbreak which killed more than 2,200 people over two years.

Congo’s equatorial forests are reportedly a natural reservoir for the Ebola virus, which was discovered near the Ebola River in 1976 and causes severe vomiting and diarrhoea.