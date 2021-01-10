Ebonyi: Gunmen Attack Police Station, Kill 3 Officers

By Onwuka Gerald

Three officers have been pronounced dead after gunmen attacked Onueke police station in Ezza south local government area of Ebonyi state.

Two other officers also sustained bullet wounds during the attack that happened on Friday night.

The killed officers were identified as two inspectors and sergeant.

The gunmen also went away with two AK 47 rifles from the police station.

Confirming the incident, state’s police spokesperson, Loveth Odah, said the corpses of the killed officers had been deposited in a mortuary, and the two injured ones are receiving treatment.

She continued that the command has commenced manhunt for the criminals, Odah urged anyone with useful tips that could lead to their arrest should contact them immediately.

“Yes, three policemen died from the attack,” Odah said.

“We don’t know who attacked the station yet, and that is why we are calling on the general public to provide information to the police, one that will help track the men that carried out the actual”, Odah added.