Ebonyi: PDP Holds Council Primaries

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi State Chapter on Friday held its local council primaries across the 171 wards in the State to elect its candidates for the Local Government elections scheduled for August 29, 2020.

State Chairman of the Party, Barrister Onyekachi Nwebonyi, during a press briefing assured “ that the exercise would be free, fair and hitch-free”.

Nwebonyi maintained that security had been beefed up at the electoral centres across the State.

He said:

“We just finished the distribution of electoral materials to all the wards. We have also sent electoral panel to man each of the wards, and of course, a supervisory committee in each of the Local Government Area.

“We expect a hitch-free exercise. We have communicated the appropriate authorities such as the State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) and the Security Agencies.”

The State Chairman cemented his assertions by saying the Party had written to the Police, DSS and NSCDC saying security in all electoral centres are beefed up highly by the Security Agencies.

He made this assertion shortly after the distribution of electoral materials at about 10 a.m at the Party’s Secretariat Abakaliki.

Nwebonyi further dispelled rumors circulating in some quarters on an alleged Court order restraining the party from going ahead with the exercise.

“There is no standing court order restraining PDP or EBSIEC from going ahead with the elections. The only court order was the one that directed EBSIEC to revisit the exercise, which is what we are doing now,” he explained.

The Party Chairman further denied that some party members were shut from buying forms for the exercise, saying “the forms were open for anybody to buy.