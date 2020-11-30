Ecobank Nigeria Sets To Empower 100,000 Small Businesses

By Adejumo Enock

The Ecobank of Nigeria has targeted empowering 100,000 enterprenuers under the Ecobank Small Medium Enterprise (SME) Agency Banking Banking proposition.

The Bank launched a Smart Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Agency Banking campaign to support the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Government vision for financial inclusion across the country.

The Head of Small Medium Enterprise, Emeka Agada said aside from improving financial inclusion, the campaign also aims to creat self-employment for new enterprenuers and also help diversify the income streams of existing small businesses in Nigeria.

The Head of SME added that Ecobank has made it easy for enterprenuers and small businesses to become the Bank Agents under this initiative.

Emeka said, “This laudable initiative is to empower small businesses and create new entrepreneurs. It is open to every honest and enterprising adult capable of using smartphones and/ or Point of Sale (PoS) Machines as well as every small and medium enterprise subject to their meeting the terms and conditions as set out for Agents. Why not join the Ecobank Smart SME Agent network today and become a mobile financial services provider? “.

Agada explained that the Xpresspoint agents can perform basic services run by the Bank like, Account opening, Deposit, Bank Transfers, Card and careless withdrawal, payment of bills, top-up services and others.

According to him the Xpresspoint agents will earn money through fees and commission on all successful transactions done via the agency.

Furthermore, Ecobank will train the agents and provide branding branding material for free.