ECOWAS Appoints Nigerian Ruler, Buhari Champion of #COVID19 Response

Presidents of West African countries under the aegis of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government have appointed Nigeria Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari Champion of the COVID-19 response, BreakingTimes reports.

The appointment took place Thursday at the Extraordinary ECOWAS Summit on COVID-19, which was held via teleconferencing under the Chairmanship of President Mahamadou Issoufou of the Republic of Niger.

Buhari called on fellow ECOWAS leaders to look beyond the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and tap into various opportunities that it presents for the betterment of lives in Member States.

According to him: “In every challenging situation such as the current one, there are also opportunities. Our region must therefore seek to find those opportunities provided by this gloomy global outlook for its benefit by embarking on the implementation of such critical policies, which before now, will be difficult to accept.”

He called on his collegues to intensify collaboration in order to save the region from “this deadly pandemic through sharing our experiences and best practices.”

Buhari outlined some measures taken by his government in response to the pandemic.

These include: reduction of interest rates on all applicable Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) interventions from 9 to 5 per cent and introduction of a one- year moratorium on CBN intervention facilities; inauguration of Presidential Task Force to coordinate national efforts to combat the spread of the virus and ensure efficiency and effectiveness in line with the Nigerian Action Plan on Health Security; provision of relief materials including medical and food supplies as well as conditional cash transfers of N20, 000 each for poor and vulnerable households; and establishment of more isolation centers and testing facilities to contain the spread of the virus.

The Nigerian leader also said unprecedented economic uncertainties, including severe fiscal and foreign exchange constraints, amid a slowdown in global economic growth that most nations are grappling with, have made it imperative for “our sub-region to refocus on accelerating the implementation of our popular vision of ‘ECOWAS of the people’ by adopting dynamic regional policies aimed at providing relief to our citizens.

He added: “Despite declining revenues, government continues to spend massively on the containment of the virus, medical care for those infected and minimizing impact of the crisis on the poor and vulnerable. This situation puts severe pressure on our finances by increasing our expenditures amid dwindling revenues. This invariably has led to a restructuring and reduction of our budget.”