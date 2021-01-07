Edo 2020: Court Disqualifies APC Deputy Governorship Candidate

By Onwuka Gerald

Edo State High Court presiding in Benin, on Wednesday nullified the All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy governorship candidate, Audu Ganiyu, in the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election.

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kadiri Oshoakhemhe, had before now filed a case against Ganiyu and two others.

The presiding judge, Justice H.A Courage-Ogbebor, on passing the verdict, said Ganiyu presented false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in his Form EC9.

Ganiyu was Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s running mate in the poll PDP’s Governor Godwin Obaseki emerged victorious.

In December 2020, a Federal High court in Abuja had dismissed a case that demanded his disqualification in the election.

The suit, filed by the Action Democratic Party (ADP), had alleged that Ganiyu gave counterfeit documents to INEC.