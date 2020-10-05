EDO 2020: Ize-Iyamu Accepts Defeat, Says He Won’t Contest The Result  

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Osagie Ize-Iyamu in the just concluded election in Edo State has disclosed that he won’t contest the result of election where the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Godwin Obaseki was declared winner.



In a statement signed by Ize-Iyamu on Monday, he disclosed that his decision was one borne out of his commitment to a peaceful state and not heat up the polity.

According to him, even though the election was marred by different forms of irregularities, he has decided to accept the outcome and move on for the sake of a greater Edo state.

He said, “The election was neither free nor fair contrary to reports, there were several episodes of violence, voter intimidation and falsification of results.

“There were unlawful cancellations of results particularly from Urhonigbe South and North in Orhiomwon while results were falsified from many polling units in Ofunama in Ovia South West, and in parts of Ovia North East, Owan West, Oredo, Egor, Ikpoba-Okha, Esan North East, Esan West, Esan South East, and Uhunmwode Local Government Areas.”

“There were also several cases of malfunctioning card readers, which disenfranchised duly registered voters in addition to many cases of unregistered voters voting with pre-purchased voters’ cards not collected by their actual owners.

“We have decided not to commence an election petition. This is to avoid further tension in the state.

“We are also mindful that the leadership of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and many well-placed individuals have made pronouncements endorsing the process, which we have chosen to respect.”

On pre-election cases, Ize-Iyamu explained that he will continue to pursue them at the different courts.

“Consequently, we have decided to continue with our pre-election cases in full exercise of our legal rights, just as our opponents have considered it their prerogative to also continue with their pre-election cases against us”, he said.