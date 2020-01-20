Edo 2020: My reelection not negotiable – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Exo State has said his focus for now is not on his reelection because God has assured him of victory due to his achievements and commitment to serve the people of the state better.

He said this in Lagos on Sunday at a meeting with Edo State people living in Lagos

The governor said his energy was geared towards developing the economy of Edo State, with the aim of making it the most prosperous in Nigeria in the next 30 years.

Obaseki said Edo State, before now, was bedevilled with lack of visionary leadership and shortage of resources.

The governor, who is at loggerheads with the National Chairman of his party, the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, said the his administration would work towards building an international airport in the state.

He said, “Politicians are only concerned about the next election. But for us, we are not thinking about the next election because by the grace of God, that is spoken to already.

“We are thinking about the next generation; where will Edo be in the year 2050? How will it be positioned by 2050? How will we overtake Lagos by 2050? It is possible.”

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, had earlier called for a peaceful resolution to the political crisis between Obaseki and Oshiomhole.

The monarch made the call when Obaseki visited him in his palace.

The traditional ruler said, “Politicians don’t quarrel; they only agree to disagree later. The friction must end on a peaceful note. No victor, no vanquished. I have told my son, here. What is paramount in this country are development and advancement.”