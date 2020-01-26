Edo 2020: PDP alleges threat, writes Secondus

Ahead of the gubernatorial election coming up later this year in Edo State, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) from the state has written a petition to its National Chairman, Chief Uche Secondus, alleging that there are “Saboteurs Within” the party.

The letter which was Obtained by Breaking Times yesterday was signed by Chairman, Edo PDP, Chief Dan Osi Orbih.

“The party in government is engrossed in a fierce battle of supremacy between the governor, Governor Obaseki and his national chairman Adams Oshiomhole.

“Their “fight” has seriously affected governance to the extent that even the state house of assembly only has 10 out of 24 members seating even though they won 24/24 seats in the last elections.

“Not fewer than 6 council chairmen have been sacked as well as at least 4 members of state executive council because of their ‘questionable loyalty’!

“They have polarized their party beyond recognition. There is a gale of suspension going on in their party as the National Chairman, State chairman and even the Governor, Deputy Governor and the Secretary to the State Government have all been suspended by the rival factions in their party.

“Their party is therefore now immersed in court cases across the federation,” the petition read in part.

The PDP while condemning the recent endorsement of Governor Obaseki by Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State (PDP), also urged Secondus to “use your office to call these leaders to order so that this open treachery doesn’t become a norm in our great party.”