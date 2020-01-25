Edo 2020: ‘Power belongs to God, no man can unseat Obaseki’, says Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, yesterday declared that no one can unseat his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, ahead of the governorship election expected to hold later this year.

Umahi, who described himself as man of God who also prophesies, said Obaseki’s could not be removed by any man due to his good works.

The governor, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, stated this while addressing Obaseki’s wife, Betsy, and other members of the Southern Nigeria Governors Wives’ Forum who paid him a courtesy visit in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, as part of activities for their quarterly meeting.

The Edo governor, who is seeking a second term in office, has been at loggerheads with his predecessor and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole.

In a statement by Obaseki’s Chief Press Secretary, Crusoe Osagie, Umahi was quoted as saying, “Power belongs to God and no matter what anybody will do, it is God that has the final say. I can assure you madam (Betsy), you know as an apostle of the Most High God, I also prophesy.

“And because of the good work your husband is doing for the people of Edo State, no man can unseat him.

“I made this statement so that the glory of God will become larger. It happened here in Ebonyi. I have a testimony of what God can do.”

The Ebonyi governor stated that Obaseki had shown his understanding of the economy, having come from the private sector.

“In our National Executive Council meetings, when Obaseki speaks, you see (that he understands) Economics. You see a man that came from a private sector background. We can’t wish that away. So, congratulations to you in advance and to all of us,” he added.

Umahi continued, “You know as governors, we have so many elections. First is the primaries. (The) second one is the polls, and then the third one is the tribunal.

“The other one is the appeal and then the election of the elections, is the Supreme Court.

“So, it is not an easy thing and if the hand of God is not upon you, you can’t scale through all these hurdles. It is God who has brought all of us to leadership and I say double congratulations to all of us.”

Earlier, Mrs Obaseki, who is the chairman of the forum, commended the governor for his hard work, which she said had led to the transformation of the state with many quality projects.

She also solicited the support of the southern governors for their wives’ pet projects, which she noted was for the benefit of the society.