Edo APC attacks Ize-Iyamu, ex-gov candidate, other

Ize-Iyamu, who was the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2016, defected to the APC in November last year, as the feud between Oshiomhole and his godson, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, worsened. In a statement on Thursday, the APC Chairman in Edo State, Ojezua, said Ize-Iyamu was in the APC as a mercenary of distraction working for Oshiomhole. He was reacting to a press conference convened by the Edo Peoples Movement, spearheaded by Ize-Iyamu and Gen. Charles Airhiavbere (retd.). Ojezua said, “These dissidents, out of their greed and in reaction to the refusal of Governor Obaseki to share the state’s patrimony in satisfaction of their avarice, formed the Edo Peoples Movement and began their agitation against the government, which have all failed. “Their latest resort is this press conference aimed at extricating themselves from the consequences of the crisis, which they caused. One of the actors, Gen. Charles Airhiavbere (retd.), is currently suspended from the party in his local government area for anti-party activities, which resulted from his decision to work against President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC National Assembly candidates in the last general elections.
Ize-Iyamu, who was the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2016, defected to the APC in November last year, as the feud between Oshiomhole and his godson, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, worsened. In a statement on Thursday, the APC Chairman in Edo State, Ojezua, said Ize-Iyamu was in the APC as a mercenary of distraction working for Oshiomhole. He was reacting to a press conference convened by the Edo Peoples Movement, spearheaded by Ize-Iyamu and Gen. Charles Airhiavbere (retd.). Ojezua said, “These dissidents, out of their greed and in reaction to the refusal of Governor Obaseki to share the state’s patrimony in satisfaction of their avarice, formed the Edo Peoples Movement and began their agitation against the government, which have all failed. “Their latest resort is this press conference aimed at extricating themselves from the consequences of the crisis, which they caused. One of the actors, Gen. Charles Airhiavbere (retd.), is currently suspended from the party in his local government area for anti-party activities, which resulted from his decision to work against President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC National Assembly candidates in the last general elections.