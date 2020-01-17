Edo APC attacks Ize-Iyamu, ex-gov candidate, other

Ize-Iyamu, who was the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2016, defected to the APC in November last year, as the feud between Oshiomhole and his godson, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, worsened. In a statement on Thursday, the APC Chairman in Edo State, Ojezua, said Ize-Iyamu was in the APC as a mercenary of distraction working for Oshiomhole. He was reacting to a press conference convened by the Edo Peoples Movement, spearheaded by Ize-Iyamu and Gen. Charles Airhiavbere (retd.). Ojezua said, “These dissidents, out of their greed and in reaction to the refusal of Governor Obaseki to share the state’s patrimony in satisfaction of their avarice, formed the Edo Peoples Movement and began their agitation against the government, which have all failed. “Their latest resort is this press conference aimed at extricating themselves from the consequences of the crisis, which they caused. One of the actors, Gen. Charles Airhiavbere (retd.), is currently suspended from the party in his local government area for anti-party activities, which resulted from his decision to work against President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC National Assembly candidates in the last general elections.“As for Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, he is simply a mercenary recruited by Adams Oshiomhole to accentuate the political tension in the APC and Edo State. Even though he is still on his long walk towards becoming a member of the party, his membership is still in abeyance. Meanwhile, he has started executing his ignoble assignment from Oshiomhole of creating tension in the party. He is currently facing a N700m fraud charge brought against him by the EFCC.” At the earlier press conference by governorship aspirants on the platform of the APC in Edo State on Thursday, the aspirants described the crisis in Edo State as needless.Those who attended the event were a former deputy governor, Dr Pius Odubu; Airhiavbere, Ize-Iyamu and Dr Chris Ogiemwonyi.More in Home Odubu, who spoke for the aspirants, alleged that the state government was behind the politically-motivated violence in the state since 2018. He said the government was targeting members of the party with opposing views. He said, “The attacks were also extended to the person of the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and others perceived as threats to the second term ambition of Governor Obaseki. “This negates our collective desire for a party that is stable, virile and viable.” Odubu said the inability of elected members of the state House of Assembly elected on the platform of the APC to perform their responsibility since June 2019 was unacceptable.The former deputy governor added that the four aspirants had passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of the party at the state level led by Col. David Imuse (retd.) and Oshiomhole. Odubu added that the successes recorded with the recent inclusion of Bayelsa and Imo states into the APC fold must serve as impetus for the party to retain Edo State with “firmer grip” in the governorship election. He urged Obaseki to subject himself to party laws and rules to elicit “the respect, order and decency which lies in the interrelationship between government and the people.”