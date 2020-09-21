Edo APC Rejects Results Of 2020 Governorship Election, Alleges ‘Strong-Arm Tactics’

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo has rejected the result of the governorship election in the state, which declared incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as winner.

In a statement issued on Sunday, John Mayaki, chairman of the APC media campaign council, said the results were tampered with through “strong arm tactics”.

He, however, urged party members to remain calm while the result is studied to decide on the next line of action.

He said:

“On this note, we hereby reject the outcome of the election, and urge our members to stay calm. We thank them for their support. We’ll be announcing our decision and course of action shortly.

“Obaseki shouted that he was being rigged out and blamed INEC at the initial stage, but that was to divert attention from the evil going on in the field.

“The Party also notes the arbitrary arrest of our local party members, who could have resisted the outrage, while Mr Obaseki was busy diverting attention with false alarm.

“There were obvious illicit tampering with results, to shore up PDP numbers and mark down that of our party. Areas where we won, they cancelled them. They decreased the votes in areas we had advantage; they rejected our results and jerked up theirs.

Mayaki hinted strongly at a suspicion of foul play, saying;

“The ‘strong arm’ tactics, as seen in the election, cannot slide. Our people were arbitrarily arrested, while many of the figures were fabricated.”

Meanwhile candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who was Obaseki’s strongest opponent in the just concluded governorship election, has appreciated his supporters for their efforts.

“I thank and appreciate my teeming supporters, who had to endure many evils including being prevented from exercising their franchise, for their support and determination during the election,” he said in a statement Sunday.

“I assure you all that I am studying the results along with other party members and will announce my next move soon.”

Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was declared the winner of the September 19 election.

Obaseki won 13 out of the 18 local government areas in the state, and gained 307,955 votes to defeat Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC who polled 223,619 votes.