Edo: APC tasks Oyegun, Oshiomhole, 47 others with Ize-Iyamu’s Governorship Campaign

In what could turn out to be melodramatic, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has named two of its former National Chairmen, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole into its National Campaign Council for the Edo state Governorship Election.

The party in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena said its Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee headed by Gov. Mai Mala Buni gave the approval.

It added that the Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is to chair the 49-member National Campaign Council, while Imo state Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma will serve as Deputy Chairman and Hon. Abbas Braimoh as Secretary.

There has been no love lost since 2018 when Comrade Oshiomhole with the backing of some stakeholders in the party edged out Chief Odigie-Oyegun as national chairman. Although Odigie-Oyegun served out his four-year term, there were attempts by his handlers to get him a tenure extension, an ambition that was shut down by Oshiomhole.

However, the rivalry between the duo became more pronounced ahead of the now conducted APC governorship primary in the state. While Chief Odigie-Oyegun backed the incumbent, Mr Godwin Obaseki, Oshiomhole supported Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu who had since emerged as the party’s candidate.

His emergence forced Chief Odigie-Oyegun to rally other stakeholders to call for the dissolution of the National Working Committee NWC led by Comrade Oshiomhole.

Other members of the campaign council are Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, Govs. Inuwa Yahaya, Yahaya Bello and Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The list also has Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, Sen. Owelle Roachas Okorocha, Timipre Sylva, Dr. Pius Odubu, Sen. Degi Eremiemyo Biobaraku, Hon. Abubakar Adagu Suberu and others.

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu