Edo Chair: The profile of PDP Aspirant, Barr. Felix Omi Imoisili

Barr. Felix Omi Imoisili was born on 17th November, 1962 to late Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Imoisili in Igueben Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State, Nigeria.

His Primary and Secondary Education was at St. Joseph Catholic Primary School and St. Benedict Boys High School Igueben, respectively.

He had his West African School Certificate in 1978 and was employed by the same school to teach Geography for just a year.

He thereafter proceeded to the then Advanced College Igueben where Felix obtained his Higher School Certificate in 1981.

After his A level at Advanced College, he secured admission to read Psychology in the Premier University of Ibadan in 1981 and graduated in 1984.

His National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) was in Lagos State in 1985 and thereafter employed as a news reporter in Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) in 1987.

He resigned his appointment from NTA in 1992 and set up a private Business TV program on NTA channel 5 titled; INVESTMENT TELEVISION.

After six years of private television, He ventured into the Murkey waters of Nigerian politics. He contested for the position of Chairman in Igueben Local Government Area and won in 1999.

After his first tenure which ended in 2002, he was appointed by the then President Olusegun Obasanjo as second member of Governing Council, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

He left Abeokuta in 2007 and re-contested for a second time as Chairman of Igueben Local Government Council and won in 2007.

Between 2001 and 2006, Felix enrolled and admitted for a Part Degree in Law in Ambrose Alli University, Ekporna. He had his LLB in 2006.

After his second tenure in 2010, he proceeded to the Nigerian Law School in 2011 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2012. It is on record that, the achievements of Barr. Felix Omi Imoisili speaks volumes in Igueben Local Government Council.

Due to his achievements in the council, four kingdoms honoured him with a Chieftaincy tittles. He is the OJOMON of Igueben, the OBAZUWA of Okalo, the AKOGHAMEN of Irrua and the DANKUDI of Auchi Kingdom.

Before assuming office as secretary of PDP Edo State in 2016 Barr. Felix Imoisili worked briefly as S.A Special duties to the then Hon. Ministers of works Arc. Mike Onolememen.

During his stay at the works ministry, Felix effectively deployed his wealth of experience in politics in managing key stakeholders and leaders of PDP in Edo State and Nigeria. Records are there as testimony of his political sagacity.

A consummate political author, Chief (Barr.) Felix Omi lmoisili is a member of so many professional bodies, among which are; Nigerian Union of Journalist, member Association of Advertising Practitioner of Nigeria, and only recently, member Nigerian Barr Association.

Barr. Imoisili is a key player of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State and Nigeria. He is currently the Secretary of PDP Edo State Chapter.

He was recently elected Secretary of All Secretaries of PDP, in Nigeria. A Roman Catholic by faith. He is happily married and blessed with children.

Great leaders come from all walks of life.

Seldom do they follow some predetermined paths to leadership while a few of them may have been “born leaders”.

In most cases great leaders weren’t even picked to be “Most Likely to Succeed” in their incubating years in life.

Almost all successful leaders overcome obstacles and failures along the way. For many, that’s what defines their leadership style and drives them.

When people talk about leadership, their focus is most often on others as to how leaders serve them, empower them and motivate them, and we quite believe Chief (Barr) Felix Omi Imoisili who is the current General Secretary of PDP Edo State chapter has all these attributes of the leader described above and will do better if he succeeds the outgoing Chairman, because he has all the required experience having worked with the state exco team from 2016 till date.