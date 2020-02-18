0 comments

Edo crisis: Oshiomhole loyalists compile evidence against Obaseki

Loyalists of Adams Oshiomhole have started compiling evidence of criminal threats against  Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Obaseki has been locked in a bitter battle with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress over the political control of the state.

Obaseki had written  a letter to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu,  seeking  the immediate arrest and prosecution of  Oshiomhole for violating the  state government’s  order banning political rallies in the state.

One of  Oshiomhole’s loyalists confirmed to a national daily that they had started gathering criminal evidence against Obaseki for allegedly threatening to deal with his immediate past predecessor.

The source said, “We know who is fuelling violence in the state. The governor had at different forums made inciting remarks against our leader, so who is causing trouble in the state?

“Our campaign venues came under attacks twice in the last one month, with the stage destroyed.

“They are behaving like the proverbial ostrich but we know their antics. The police boss must be informed about  who the real lawbreakers are.”

Thugs on January 24 night attacked the venue for a rally organised by the faction of the APC loyal to Oshiomhole in Iyekhe, setting ablaze the podium, chairs and two vehicles.

On February 11, the  Benin home of Lawrence Okah, secretary to the same APC  faction loyal to the ex-governor,  was attacked.

