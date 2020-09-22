Edo Election: APC Tells Oshiomhole, Others To Congratulate PDP, Obaseki

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) has urged former National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and other leaders in Edo State to congratulate winner of the September 19 governorship poll in the state, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

This was contained in a statement by the Chairman, APC National Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, in Abuja, yesterday.

The APC saluted its candidate in the election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, for his tenacity and leadership.

The party also commended the state leaders, especially Oshiomhole and all the party members in State for demonstrating unwavering support for the party.

It celebrated its governorship campaign council led by Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Governor of Kano State.

“Let us unite to move our democracy for forward. We must put an end to the era when electoral contest become warfare.

“We urge our candidate and all our members to join us in congratulating Mr. Godwin Obaseki and the PDP, being the declared winner of the election.

“Our attention must now shift to Ondo State and ensure that we win the October 10, 2020 election. September 19, 2020 Edo election should present a new watershed,” the statement read partly.

The APC vowed that it will now work hard towards winning the Ondo State governorship election coming up on October 20.