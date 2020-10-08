Edo Election, The Best Nigeria Has Had In The Last 60 Years- Saraki

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has described the just concluded governorship election in Edo State as the best the country has had in the last 60 years, while calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure they see it as an opportunity to perfect the country’s electoral system.

Saraki disclosed this in a series of tweets on Thursday while speaking ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, he advised the electoral umpire to conduct and present a credible polls to Nigerians.

He appealed to INEC to use the same method as it did in Edo by transmitting all results electronically from polling units to collation centres to allow for transparency and fairness

According to Saraki, for an election coming few days after the nation’s independence day anniversary, the burden is now on INEC to allow votes from the electorates count as part of its anniversary gift to Nigerians.

He said, “The isolated polls as we have in Ondo State next Saturday, and the last one in Edo State, give us the opportunity to perfect the electoral system.

“We must continue to improve on the system with every one of these out-of-cycle elections so that the next general elections will perhaps be the best the country has witnessed in the last 60 years.

“It is a good omen that the election is coming a few days after the 60th Independence Anniversary. INEC, security officials and individuals involved in the October 10 election in Ondo must present a credible poll to Nigerians as part of the Independence Anniversary gifts.

“From the Edo experience, we have seen that when the process is free and fair, the post-election contestation and the tension they usually generate are easily eliminated. The sides that lose will be graceful in defeat while the winners will be magnanimous in victory.

“This is how we can build our democracy and make the system work for the benefit of the people.

“INEC should replicate the transparent process we saw in Edo State, where results were transmitted electronically from polling stations to the collation centers and it was possible for all interested parties to monitor the returns as they come in.”