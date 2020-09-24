Edo Election: “We Are Ready To Work With You” — Ize-Iyamu Begs Obaseki To Return To APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the last governorship election, in Edo State, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has appealed to the winner of the poll, Godwin Obaseki to return to the APC.

Speaking in a television broadcast on Wednesday night, Ize-Iyamu said “We are going to talk to everybody. We are going to bring everybody back. I want to salute my brother, the governor. I would like to appeal to him to return to the party. In every family, we have a disagreement.”

Ize-Iyamu said he does not want Obaseki, whom he described as his senior brother, to make the same mistake he made.

The APC candidate said: “I made that mistake before and I have come to realise that it was a grievous error and I will not want him as a senior brother to make the same mistake.

“I will like to appeal to him to set aside his anger and come back. In APC, he is recognised as a leader and it would be difficult for him to be recognised as a leader in the new party he is going to.

“Certainly, we are ready to work with him and all well-meaning Edo people. We believe it is time to bring peace back to Edo State.”

Ize-Iyamu was defeated by Obaseki in Saturday’s poll, according to the result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Obaseki dumped the APC after he was disqualified from contesting the primaries over alleged certificate issues.

The Governor decamped to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he was received and given the ticket to run.