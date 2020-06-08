Edo Guber: I Have No Reason To Be Scared Of Ize-Iyamu, Says Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, is confident of winning the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the governorship election in the state.

Obaseki stated this on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme.

He said he has no reason to be scared of his rival, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Ize-Iyamu, who contested the last governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defected to the APC in November 2019 to contend with Obaseki for the party’s ticket in the September 19 poll.

Asked if he was afraid of his co-contender, Governor Obaseki said, “Why should I be? The last time I contested, he (Ize-Iyamu) was my opponent from the PDP and the votes are there.”

“I beat him (when I had no track record as a governor) and now with the track record as a governor, I don’t have any fears.”

The governor also spoke about the method adopted by the APC national leadership to conduct the primary election.

He stated that although he had no problem with both direct and indirect methods, there was need to consider the health risks attached in a situation where the state has recorded hundreds of COVID-19 cases.