Edo Guber: Obaseki Urges Electorate To Defend Their Votes, As He Takes Ward-To-Ward Campaign To Uhunmwode LGA

Ahead of the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election in Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, took his reelection campaign to Uhunmwode Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Obaseki led his deputy and running mate, Philip Shaibu and other members of the Edo PDP Campaign Council to the LGA, in continuation of his ward-to-ward campaign rally in Edo South Senatorial District.

The governor charged electorate to come out en masse to vote for the PDP and stay back to ensure that their votes count.

He said, “Vote and make sure your vote counts. Stay back in your polling units to ensure they count your vote in your presence.”

Disregard APC’s Boast Of Prepared Election Result, Come Out En Masse And Vote — PDP To Electorate

Voters in Edo State have been urged by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to come out en masse on September 19, 2020 and cast their ballots for the party’s candidate, Governor Obaseki.

The party advised of supporters to disregard underhand tactics being deployed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to discourage them from coming out to vote on election day.

In a statement issued on Monday in Benin City, Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been boasting that it already has in its kitty, the written results of the September 19 gubernatorial election, even before the election is conducted.

“This old tactic of the APC is meant to discourage voters who are very enthusiastic about coming out to vote for Governor Godwin Obaseki, come September 19.

“The truth however is that the APC does not have any written result of the September 19, 2020 poll. The only result the APC has, is that of the party’s disapproval rating in the state.

“We are aware that the APC has carried out several mock polls and rounds of simulations with disappointing outcomes.

“Its gubernatorial candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and the sacked national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole have supervised mass thumb printing of ballot papers in some hotels in Kogi State.

“They have also presided over rehearsals on how to snatch ballot boxes and compromise officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who rebuffed them.

“In all of these desperate tactics of the APC, its leaders have been confronted with the hard fact that Obaseki remains Edo voters’ preferred candidate.”