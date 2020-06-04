0 comments

Edo Guber: PDP NWC Approves Nominations To Screen All Aspirants

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship primaries of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo State, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, has approved the nomination of some members of the party to serve on the screening committee to screen all interested aspirants.

This was contained in a memo endorsed by the the National Organizing Secretary of the party, Col. Austine Akobundu, and made available to BreakingTimes, on Thursday.

According to the memo, members of the committee include, Rt. Hon. Kingsley Chinda (Chairman); Chief Oladimeji Fabiyi (Member); Sen. Mrs. Joy Emordi (Member); Hajiya Aishat Hasindu (Member); and Rt. Hon. Boyele Debekeme (Secretary).

The excercise is scheduled for Friday, June 05, 2020 at the NWC Hall, WadataPlaza, Abuja.

