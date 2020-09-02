Edo Guber: PDP Says APC Crossed The Line With Reckless Publication On Benin Royal Family

The People’s Democratic Party PDP (PDP) in Edo State has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has crossed the line in its desperation to drag highly respected persons and institutions in society in the mud over the downward spiraling of its public rating, ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

Chris Nehikhare, State Publicity Secretary of the party, who spoke on behalf of the PDP Campaign Council in Benin City on Tuesday, made this known.

According to him, “APC’s covert assault on the Benin Monarch under the masked Bini Renaissance group published on page 34, of Tuesday September 1, 2020 VANGUARD newspaper, is unacceptable and we call on all well-meaning Edo people, home and in the Diaspora, to prevail on the APC to leave our revered King out of their dirty politicking.

“The Royal Palace of the Benin Monarch has for decades remained insulated from partisan politics and all political actors have in the past, respected this neutral status of the highly revered palace of the Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, and current actors in the political scene must do no less.

“The issue between the Ogiamien family and the Benin Royal House predates the election of Governor Obaseki in 2016, and has been receiving attention by the relevant institutions of government, including the courts.

“The APC has repeatedly denigrated everything we hold dear, but we will not accept its attack on our highly revered Monarch. This time, it has crossed the line! This is unacceptable and we demand of the APC to withdraw the irresponsible publication and apologise to our Royal Father.”

Speaking further, he said: “It is shameful that the APC will use a faceless group to try to tarnish the very cordial relationship between the palace and the state government.

“It is also unfortunate that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will go to such irresponsible extent in an attempt to dishonour our revered monarch and our traditional institution in the name of politics.”

“It is disheartening and surprising that the sponsors of the APC such as Hosa Okunbo and Adams Oshiomhole who should know better about the customs and traditions of Edo people, could be part of this plot to drag the Palace of the Benin Monarch into their sullied politics.”

“John Mayaki is swimming in troubled waters by dragging the highly exalted Royal Palace into his brand of campaign of calumny and mudslinging.

“Not even Mayaki’s ignorance and poor orientation of the customs and traditions of Benin people, is sufficient excuse for his indiscretion and assault on the things we hold in high esteem. He must be warned and guided by Edo sons and daughters, who know where to draw the line,” the PDP warned.