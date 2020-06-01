Edo: INEC Announces Date For Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed the date for the much anticipated Edo State Governorship election.

The commission announced that the election will hold in the last month of the third quarter of the year.

“In accordance with Section 30 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), the Notice of the Edo State Governorship Election has now been pasted at the Edo State office of the Commission.

“The election comes up on 19th September 2020”, INEC announced.

The build up to the forthcoming election has seen a lot of drama especially from the All Progressive Congress (APC), Edo State Chapter.

While infighting has taken centre stage in the APC, between the camps of Party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and that of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have kept their cards close to their chest in anticipation of a potential slip up from the ruling party.

Ahead of APC’s June 22 Edo governorship primaries, there are postulations that the party may struggle to survive its self-inflicted injuries, if the recent happenings are anything to go by.

APC Party Chairman, Adams Oshiomole had come under fire for endorsing former Secretary to Edo State Government (SSG), Osagie Ize-iyamo as the party’s governorship candidate for the forthcoming elections, despite the seating governor, Obaseki’s interest in running for second term.

This development entails that Obaseki will go head to head with Ize-iyamo for the party’s ticket as the APC National Working Committee adopted direct primary for the Edo State governorship election.

Governor Godwin Obaseki who is facing the seemingly toughest battle of his political career appears optimistic about his chances of having the tides turn in his favour.

There is a popular opinion that Obaseki may decamp to rival party, PDP to stand a chance of him realizing his second term ambition, if Oshiomhole succeeds in having his way at the APC primaries.

The recent drama has seen many bookmakers tipping the PDP for a possible emergence as winners of the September 12 election.

Meanwhile, the PDP’s primaries has been slated for Wednesday, July 22 and has until August 18 to withdraw and replace its candidates for the Governorship election.