Edo Intensifies Training Of Health Workers, Urges E-Registration Ahead Of COVID Vaccine Roll Out

Ahead of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Edo State, the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration has intensified training of frontline health workers in the state, by reiterating the need for healthcare workers to register on the Federal Government’s online portal to activate the process for the vaccination across the state.

This was made known by the State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Andrew Obi, in Benin City.

Speaking to journalists, Obi said the government remains committed to containing the pandemic and protecting Edo people.

According to him, Edo State has been assigned a total of 103 vaccination posts across the 18 local government areas in the state in preparation for the COVID-19 vaccine roll out.

He added that, “This will ensure that eligible and duly registered residents in the State are vaccinated against the deadly virus.”

While noting that e-registration for the COVID-19 vaccination has started, he encouraged health workers in the state to visit the registration platform of the Federal Ministry of Health for COVID 19 Vaccination on https://nphcdaict.com.ng/publicreg/ for self-registration.

“The Edo State Government has continued to take nuanced and proactive measures to contain the pandemic and ensure the safety of citizens.

“The Government has intensified the training of frontline healthcare workers across the state ahead of the COVID-19 vaccine roll out. Also, e-registration for the first phase of vaccine roll out has started in earnest.

“Healthcare workers in the state are encouraged to partake in the pre-registration exercise so that they can be appropriately captured for the vaccination,” the Incident Manager noted.