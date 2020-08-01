Edo Modular Refinery Nears Completion, As Obaseki Expands State’s Industrial Base [PHOTOS]

Edo State Modular and Refinery Company Limited and AIPCC Energy are on the verge of completing the 5500bpd Edo Modular Refinery, a key legacy project by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to recalibrate the state’s industrial base, birthed through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The project, sited at Ologbo in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area (LGA), would produce from its feedstock 50 per cent of diesel (500,000 liters), 25 percent of naphta (300,000 liters) and 20 percent of fuel oil (200,000) liters.

The Chinese consortium handling the construction of the modular refinery is made up of Peiyang Chemical Equipment Company of China (PCC), Sinopec International Petroleum Service Corporation (SIPS) and African Infrastructure Partners (AIP).

Mr. Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, said the modular refinery project is among the growing list of ongoing legacy projects through Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with local and international private investors, which include the 55MW CCTEC Ossiomo Power Plant, which has been completed and ready for use; the Benin Enterprise and Industrial Park, which development is ongoing and the Benin River Port, for which preliminary works are ongoing.

While noting that the governor is committed to resetting the economy of the state for prosperity and industrial growth, he said “The local content component of the refinery project ensures that Edo citizens are trained in welding, refinery operation and fabrication works to enable them participate in the construction of the refinery as well as its operation, post-commissioning. The refinery is at 70 percent completion and we are very sure that it will soon be ready for commissioning.”

He added that the actualisation of the project is premised on the governor’s smart thinking and financial savviness through which he mobilized funds and resources to initiate and execute the project.

