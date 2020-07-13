“Edo Newly Recruited TVET Teachers Boost Technical Education”

As part of strategic measures to build a vibrant workforce to drive Edo state industrial growth, the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration’s newly recruited teachers have strengthened the state’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme.

This was contained in a statement signed by Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie.

According to Osagie, the state government has pursued a wholistic strategy to revamping the education sector in the last three years and seven months that has seen to the development of the critical sectors of the education sector.

“We have ensured that there is harmony between government and teachers through a well-intentioned programme to build their capacities to respond to the challenges of the 21st century.

“Edo State has become the cynosure of all eyes when it comes to digitalising public education,” he said.

He added that the state has recruited and inducted 104 newly recruited teachers to drive ongoing reforms in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sub-sector in the state.

Osagie noted that the new teachers are to support the Governor’s vision to reposition science and vocational training in the state.