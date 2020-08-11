Edo North Campaign-Day 6: Obaseki Visits Etsako West

ETSAKO WEST. Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State will continue the tour of Edo north in the following wards-Anwain Ward 8, Jagbe Ward 6, Agbede Ward 7, Ward 5 Ibie and a courtesy call on the Otaru of Auchi Kingdom and other traditional leaders.

Obaseki is the 2020 Governorship elections candidate for the People’s Democratic Party. PDP revealed the continuation of the tour via social media, on Tuesday.

A series of videos posted last week by the PDP on social media, showed current Governor and PDP aspirant for the Edo 2020 Governorship elections, Godwin Obaseki, canvassing for support amongst the State’s monarchy.

Obaseki in his tour of Edo North recently, accompanied by his Deputy and running mate, Phillip Shaibu, visited the Okumagbe of Uwanno, Etsako East LGA of Edo State, and the palace of Ogie-EPA of Weppa Clan, to secure what the party termed “royal blessings”.

With them was Edo 2020 Guber Campaign-High Chief Engr. Raymond Dokpesi, founder of Africa Independent Television (AIT), Raypower, and Faaji FM, addressing people of his origin constituency at Ward 1, Agenebode, Etsako East LGA of Edo State during the tour of Edo North by Governor Obaseki.

The videos featured:

The Okumagbe of Uwanno, Etsako East LGA of Edo State, endorsing Governor Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, ahead of the September 19, 2020 Guber election in the state.

Edo 2020 Guber Campaign-The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu visir Weppa Wanno Ward 4, during the tour of Edo North.

Obaseki at the palace of Ogie-EPA of Weppa Clan to seek the blessings of His Royal Highness during the tour of Edo North.