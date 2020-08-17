Edo PDP Campaign Council Applauds Members, Supporters, Electorate For Successful Rally In Edo North

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council for the upcoming gubernatorial election in Edo State, has hailed party leaders, members, supporters and the electorate in Edo North Senatorial District of the state for their warm reception of Godwin Obaseki, PDP candidate and Governor of the state, during the party’s campaign rally in the district.

Chief Dan Orbih, Chairman, Edo PDP Campaign Council, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, said the show of solidarity and support was wonderful and inspiring.

“On behalf of the Executive Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, and the members of the Edo State PDP Campaign Council, I express our gratitude to the good people of Edo North Senatorial District for the wonderful support they showed when we visited the various wards in Edo North.

“We went round the 64 wards in Edo North and it was wonderful. The support was wonderful. I now see why people are committed to the re-election of the governor.

“At the places we visited, they came out to let the governor know that they appreciate all the good things he has done for them and also told him some of the things he should do in his second term. To that extent, I think the tour was a huge success. We look forward to visiting the remaining wards in the remaining senatorial districts in the state,” Chief Orbih said.