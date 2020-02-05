Edo PDP Chair: Balogun dismisses report of contesting

The Leader of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Akoko Local Government Area of Edo State, Barr. Oladele Bankole Balogun has dismissed claims of eyeing the post of PDP chairmanship in the state.

Barr. Balogun made this known in a press statement he personally signed, made available to Breaking Times on Wednesday.

He said: “It has come to my notice that my name is being circulated as one of the Chairmanship aspirants in the forthcoming state Congress.

“This is far from the truth. I have not purchased a form, nor consulted with any group of leaders or persons in the party. It is however an honour that I am being seen and considered by some as a credible person to handle the affairs of the party as Chairman in a democratic, transparent and progressive way which has eluded the party in recent times.”

He commended the efforts of the National Chairman, Chief Uche Secondus and members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), “in their determination for a free and fair Congresses in Edo State.”